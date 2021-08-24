A MAN was left with a bleed on the brain and a fractured cheekbone following a savage attack after a brawl erupted outside a snooker club.

Darryl Richardson and two other men set upon Hugh Turner in an alcohol-fuelled assault in Tredegar, prosecutor Paul Hewitt said.

The victim was rushed to Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall Hospital for treatment after violence flared between two groups of men on the night of November 23, 2019.

Mr Hewitt said: “The complainant was punched a number of times and he was punched and kicked to his face.”

Richardson was arrested after police officers on patrol witnessed him striking Mr Turner while he was “unresponsive” on the floor.

The defendant landed four or five punches on his victim and he was caught following a chase.

The prosecutor told Newport Crown Court: “A CT scan revealed the complainant’s cheekbone was fractured in the three places and he had a bleed around the brain.”

Mr Turner also sustained potentially permanent nerve damage to the side of his face and suffered from “stress and depression” as a result of the attack.

The 25-year-old Richardson, of Abertillery Road, Blaina, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

The defendant had no previous convictions.

Jeffrey Jones, representing Richardson, told the court how nine people had written character references supporting his client, including teachers.

His barrister said: “Both the defendant and the complainant had consumed alcohol that night.

“There was some degree of provocation and self-defence.”

Mr Jones added how Richardson had a full-time job and was expecting a child with his pregnant partner.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant: “Mr Turner went to help a friend and he used force.

“He was then assaulted by you and two others. He was repeatedly punched and was punched and kicked to the face.

“You were seen standing over him when he was unresponsive and you punched him four or five times with both hands.

“As well as having a fractured cheekbone and bleed on the brain, he has suffered nerve damage to his face.”

Judge Williams said he was prepared to spare Richardson immediate custody.

That was partly because he had been assessed as posing a low risk of reoffending.

The defendant was jailed for 15 months, suspended for 18 months.

Richardson was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and complete a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must also pay £1,200 towards prosecution costs and a £149 surcharge.

Before the defendant left the dock, Judge Williams said to him: “We don’t want to see you again Mr Richardson.”

The defendant thanked him before he left court.