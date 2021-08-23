EASYJET, the airline, has welcomed former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) chief executive Stephen Hester to take on the role of its next chair, the business announced on Monday.
Hester led RBS for a total of five years after the financial crisis. He was also the chief executive of RSA Insurance which was taken over by Danish and Canadian buyers earlier this year.
Current chair, John Barton, said: “His significant and varied experience leading major international businesses in regulated industries coupled with his outstanding strategic thinking will serve the airline well as it leads the recovery in the post-pandemic era, complementing and adding to the skills of the existing board and leadership team.”
