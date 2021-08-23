CHIEF instructor Ant Middleton and his team will challenge 12 new recruits.

TV stars Ulrika Jonsson, Kerry Katona and Ore Oduba are among the famous faces taking part in the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Also being put through their paces by will be singer Alexandra Burke, Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell, former Premiership footballer Kieron Dyer and Loose Women star Saira Khan.

Former Love Island star Wes Nelson, TV personality Vicky Pattison, singer Jake Quickenden, Paralympic athlete Aled Davies and BMX and track world champion Shanaze Reade will also attempt to pass SAS selection.

Contestants in new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. (Top row, left to right) Jake Quickenden, Vicky Pattison, Wes Nelson and Saira Khan, (middle row, left to right) Alexandra Burke, Kieron Dyer, James Cracknell and Ulrika Jonsson, (bottom row, left to right) Ore Oduba, Kerry Katona, Shanaze Reade and Aled Davies. (PA)

The group will leave behind their cosy homes and glamorous lifestyles and head for the Inner Hebrides in Scotland to the remote island of Raasay for what is described as “one of the toughest selection courses yet”.

Middleton and his team of Directing Staff (DS), Foxy, Billy, Melvyn and Staz will be putting all 12 new recruits through a condensed course over the span of eight days.

The stars will be tested both physically and mentally as they take on gruelling tasks and interrogations with each of them confronting surprising truths about themselves.

Celeb comments

Jonsson said she felt going through the process had a “profoundly positive effect on me”, while Katona said: “This was a once in a lifetime opportunity… I never thought I’d learn so much about myself.”

Burke said: “Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is the most challenging thing physically and mentally I have ever done.

“It was such a life changing experience and totally blew my mind. I would do the whole thing again in a heartbeat.”

Khan said: “There are things that I have done in my life to prove myself, that I am strong, brave, determined, and a go getter.

“But Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was an experience which has changed my life for the better. It humbled me and I am grateful for the show for waking me up to my life and start enjoying and appreciating everything I have worked so hard to achieve. It’s been life changing.”

You can watch Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on Channel 4 on August 29 at 9pm.