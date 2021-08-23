KATIE Price has been taken to hospital after being injured in an alleged attack.
The former glamour model needed hospital treatment after receiving an injury to her face.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident which occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in Essex.
Man arrested police say
A statement from Essex Police said: “We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in The Meadows, Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday, August 23.
“We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.
“A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody.”
The incident comes days after Ms Price shared her pride after her son, Junior signed his first recording contract.
She shared a post on Instagram which showed he son signing contracts.
Loading
A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)
She said: “I am so excited and no words can describe how proud I am of my son @officialjunior_andre signing his very well deserved record deal @rebelrecs @columbiauk.
“From a young age I knew he would be a star it wasn’t long ago me Junior his dad and me were going through his contract to make sure everything is in place a right for him now the future is exciting watch the space I love you Junior.”
Ms Price announced her engagement to Carl Woods earlier this year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.