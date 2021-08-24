A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MATTHEW WILLIAMS, 27, of George Lansbury Drive, Newport, was jailed for six weeks and banned from driving for three years and 21 days after he admitted drug driving in an Audi S3 with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Ringland Way on December 27, 2020.

He was ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.

JONATHAN WAYNE MANTLE, 37, of Chartist Way, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving a moped with amphetamine in his blood on January 21.

He was ordered to pay £122 in a fine and surcharge.

READ MORE: Drug dealer ‘well-connected in criminal underworld’ supplied heroin in Gwent

GAVIN PRESS, 31, of Long Row, Elliots Town, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £194 in fines and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cocaine and etizolam, a class C drug, on March 31.

DAVID PEPLOE, 36, of Elgar Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £970 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Queensway on February 2.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile, 19, downloaded image of newborn baby being sexually abused

THOMAS JOHN PRICE, 31, of Plantation Drive, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £772 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 24 westbound on November 23, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

EBRIMA CHAM, 34, of Tees Close, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Queensway on February 2.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MIKKI MAHMOUD ABDULATI, 28, of Beaufort Rise, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A449 in Newport on February 2.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEREK JOHN DAVY, 78, of Cefn Crib Road, Pantygasseg, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 27.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE WATKINS, 35, of Stonerwood View, Pantside, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £564 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 27.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ANTHONY WATKINS, 25, of Dyffryn Court, Abercarn, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the B4591 in Cross Keys on February 1.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.