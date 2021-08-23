A TEENAGE drug dealer could be facing years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to trafficking crack cocaine.

Luke Montgomery, 19, of Brake Crescent, Newport, admitted possession of the class A drug with intent to supply, dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the offences took place in the Machen area of Caerphilly on July 29.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke adjourned sentence to September 15.

Montgomery was remanded in custody.