A TEENAGE drug dealer could be facing years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to trafficking crack cocaine.
Luke Montgomery, 19, of Brake Crescent, Newport, admitted possession of the class A drug with intent to supply, dangerous driving and driving without a licence.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how the offences took place in the Machen area of Caerphilly on July 29.
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke adjourned sentence to September 15.
Montgomery was remanded in custody.
