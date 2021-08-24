MONMOUTH MS Peter Fox has pleaded with the Welsh Government to fast-track adaptations to homes owned by people suffering with Motor Neurone Disease.

Mr Fox made the appeal for the process to be sped up as some people with MND have died while waiting for their homes to be made accessible to them.

MND is a degenerative disease that affects the brain and nerves causing a loss of movement and speech.

Eventually, people with MND may not be able to breathe or eat unassisted.

People with the condition have a significantly shorter life expectancy, and there is currently no cure.

MND sufferers often need specialist care as their symptoms progress.

After a meeting with the Motor Neurone Disease Association, Mr Fox said: “Following diagnosis, MND kills a third of people within one year, and more than half within two years.

“Currently, there is a 1 in 300 chance of being diagnosed with MND.

“More action is needed quickly because MND will not wait and therefore I decided to become a Motor Neurone Disease Champion.

“Currently, people living with MND across Wales are becoming trapped in inaccessible homes because they cannot afford or cannot access support for necessary adaptations.

“Some patients have died while waiting for alterations to be made, and we fear the pandemic has worsened the situation in many cases.

“We want to see the delivery of safe and accessible homes for people with MND across Wales.

“To do this I am calling on the Welsh Government to help local authorities put into place a transparent, fast-track, non-means tested process for adaptations for people with MND at their houses because, at the moment, the process is too drawn-out.

“Everyone with MND should be supported to maximise the quality of life they have left.”

Sian Guest, Wales policy and public affairs manager for the MNDA, said: “People are not able to apply for adaptations until they need them, when people living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) get to this stage they need adaptations quickly as MND is a rapid progressive disease.

“The system doesn’t allow for this, things move slowly and very often by the time the adaptations are installed the disease has further progressed to another level in which the approved adaptation needs have been superseded by a more complex need.

“We need a fast-track system in place for people living with MND urgently.”

All adults can develop MND, but it tends to be more prevalent in people older than 60 years old.

Symptoms include slurred speech, a weak grip, weakness in your legs, sudden weight loss and the inability to stop crying or laughing in inappropriate situations.