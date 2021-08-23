NEWPORT City Council will be resuming face-to-face services from September 6 at the temporary location of the Riverfront.
Residents will be able to book appointments if they have queries regarding housing, housing benefits, council tax and appointees.
The Riverfront is being used after the council came to an agreement with Newport Live as work is being carried out to create working and business incubation spaces at the John Frost Square building.
The council will be moving contact services to the Central Library and Museum next year.
The foyer of the building will be will be reconfigured to house a reception area and work will be undertaken to create more office space.
For now, council workers are being advised to work from home whenever possible.
Residents are advised to find more information at the Newport City Council website or can contact the council directly by calling 01633 656656.
