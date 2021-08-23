THIS is the moment a man was Tasered by armed police following a standoff after being scrambled to deal with a suspected knifeman.
Lewis Williams was shot with the stun gun when a firearms unit was deployed to a house at Church Crescent in the Bassaleg area of Newport.
At Cardiff Crown Court, prosecutor Paul Hewitt played the dramatic footage captured on the bodycam of one of the officers.
The defendant was Tasered as he walked towards police officers during the incident on October 19, 2019.
Williams, 25, of Church Crescent, Bassaleg, pleaded guilty to public disorder and failing to surrender.
Mr Hewitt said the defendant had 12 previous convictions for 33 offences.
He was jailed for nine months in 2018 for affray and possession of an offensive weapon.
Harry Baker, representing Williams, said his client had been working six days a week for a waste management company.
His barrister added he had already spent a month in jail after being remanded in custody following his arrest over the failing to surrender charge.
Mr Baker told the court: “The defendant no longer drinks alcohol.”
Williams was jailed for 28 days by Judge Richard Twomlow for failing to surrender which he has already served.
For the public disorder offence, the defendant was sentenced to an 18-month community order.
He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and complete a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 19-day thinking skills programme.
The bodycam footage was released by CPS Wales.
