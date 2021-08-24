Newport City Council is supporting this year's South Wales Argus Business Awards as the lead sponsor of the event.

Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of the council, explains why it is backing the awards.

Why are you supporting the South Wales Argus Business Awards?

Our businesses play a vital role in the life of the city and the region. They create jobs and training opportunities for our residents as well as contribute to Newport’s prosperity. We are fortunate some amazing small and medium-sized enterprises as well as world-leading companies who all play a part in making the city a success.

The South Wales Argus is one of those businesses and hosting the awards demonstrates that is very much a part of the community it serves. It was important that the council showed its commitment to both our businesses and our local newspaper by supporting the awards.

Why are these awards important?

The awards are a fantastic way of recognising some of the achievements of local businesses. They will highlight the many great businesses and organisations we have in Newport and the region and what they have to offer to the local economy as we continue to recover from the pandemic.

How can entering help boost businesses and organisations?

There is an incredible range of companies in Newport from the hi-tech, cutting-edge to the smaller, independent businesses providing great services to residents and visitors. Some are already well-known but some people will be surprised by some of the great businesses that are on their doorsteps. Getting their name out there by entering, or even winning an award, will raise their profile and that can only be a benefit to local companies and organisations.

Why is it important to recognise businesses?

This is a positive opportunity to turn the spotlight on the businesses and organisations that are vital to the city’s prosperity and well-being. They create jobs, provide services, encourage people to live and work in Newport and put the city on a national and even world stage. We all depend on a thriving local economy made up of innovative and successful businesses and this is one way of saying thank you for their contribution to the city.

Why would you encourage businesses and organisations to enter these awards?

I know many people are amazed by the depth and variety of businesses we have in Newport. Just entering the awards is a way of flagging up that rich diversity we have here in the city. We are proud of all of you and want others to share that pride - so get your entries in now.

How is Newport City Council helping businesses emerge strongly and with confidence from the constraints of the pandemic?

The past year has been incredibly testing for many – not just because of the pandemic but also because of the UK’s exit from the European Union. I was pleased that we were able to support our businesses through the pandemic by distributing millions of pounds in grants and non-domestic rate relief but it has still been a tough time for many and there will be ongoing challenges as we move through the recovery phase, so I knew we had to do more. This includes helping those who have decided to start their own businesses directly as a result of their experiences during the pandemic. As a result, we have set aside a significant financial investment in this year’s budget to support businesses.

Our grants programme has traditionally supported new or existing SMEs towards costs such as rent or to buy equipment. In recognition of that, we have increased the business development fund to more £365,000 specifically to support businesses in the city. We will be offering an even greater level of support to SMEs who demonstrate they are innovative and meeting priorities such as helping to tackle climate change, addressing poverty and reducing waste.

This is still a time of uncertainty so we have acknowledged that flexibility will be key as some new businesses will be starting as part-time ventures or working from home and they will also able to apply for support. Should new priorities emerge as a result of the ongoing situation, the fund could also adapt to meet new needs. We want to do everything we can to support local entrepreneurs in a changing world.

This increased level of support was important to me and I was pleased that my cabinet and the full council backed the proposal to significantly boost the business development fund this year. Our businesses are the life-blood of our city and we know they are resilient, forward-thinking and innovative. We will continue to back them whenever, and wherever, work as partners to fulfill the potential of our city and its residents.

The 2020/21 categories and their sponsors are:

Lead sponsor and Business of the Year: Newport City Council;

Innovative Business of the Year: Western Power Distribution;

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Icon Creative Design;

Lifetime Achievement Award: TBC;

Family Business of the Year Award: Azets;

Large Business of the Year: RDP Law;

Small Business of the Year: Kymin;

Start Up Business of the Year Award: Educ8;

Contribution to the Community Award: Monmouthshire Building Society;

Customer Service Award: Friars Walk/The Kingsway Centre;

Training and Development Business of the Year: Inspired Media;

Best BID Business of the Year: Newport Now Business Improvement District/Kevin Ward Media;

Environmental Business of the Year: Cintec International;

Hospitality Business of the Year: TBC;

Digital Technology Business of the Year: TBC.

The deadline for entries the South Wales Argus Business Awards 2020/21 is midnight on Friday, September 24

Winners will be announced on Thursday, November 18.

For full details on the awards and how to enter go to southwalesargus.co.uk/businessawards