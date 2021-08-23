A BARRY resident has demanded answers after trees he planted on public land 14 years ago were torn down.

Brian Harris moved to Port Road East, in Barry, in 2004 and quickly set to work on the garden; over the years he’s planted 150 trees – including mountain ash – and shrubs.

In 2007 he had some small conifers left over, so planted them in a grassed layby outside the property, along with some daffodil and tulip bulbs.

In a letter to Barry & District News Mr Harris said: “The trees looked lovely, and people have often passed nice comments, especially when the flowers are in bloom.”

But on August 5, he was drinking coffee with his wife when a neighbour knocked and told him council workers were cutting down the trees he’d planted in the layby more than a decade ago.

“I would like to know why the trees were cut,” said Mr Harris.

“I could not understand it; I had kept a careful check on the trees over the past 14 years. They were healthy and did not interfere with people or traffic passing. It was devastating watching all the branches being thrown onto the back of a lorry.”

Mr Harris was also concerned that hadn’t been given notice of the removal before the trees were felled.

Vale of Glamorgan Council has explained why the trees were cut and said Mr Harris was not informed in advance as his identity was not “immediately clear”.

A spokesman said: “The council appreciates the sentiment behind the planting of these trees, but unfortunately they had to be removed as conifers are not appropriate for a grass verge.

“Their limbs and foliage had begun growing out onto the public highway, while their root systems can cause damage to road and pavement surfaces.

“Legal permission is required to plant on a grass verge and a highway inspection identified these trees as problematic.

“Ordinarily, the council would have informed the person responsible for planting the trees ahead of their removal, but as they were on public land the individual’s identity was."