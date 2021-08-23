DYFED-POWYS Police has confirmed that the body of a man was found near the beach in Pembroke Dock.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 12.10pm on Friday, 20 August after a body of a man was found near the beach off Fort Road in Pembroke Dock.
"Officers are currently investigating the circumstances around his death.”
