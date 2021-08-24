ALMOST eight out of ten 18 to 29-year-olds in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area have had their first vaccination against Covid-19.

According to the health board, this makes them one of the best in Wales for vaccinations of this age group, with four of the boroughs in the area that they cover being in the top five local authorities nationally.

So far, 79 per cent of 18-29 year-olds have had their first dose of the vaccine in the ABUHB area, with 69 per cent having both jabs.

Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.

The most recent stats from Public Health Wales show that 67,932 people in the Gwent aged between 18 and 29 have had their first jab.

Monmouthshire (84.4), Caerphilly (81.7), Blaenau Gwent (80.3) and Torfaen (80) have higher than average percentage uptake in 18-29 year-olds having the first vaccination, with Newport bringing down the average with an uptake of 74.4 per cent.

Monmouthshire actually boasts the highest uptake for this in Wales, with Caerphilly tied for second place with Powys.

In total, 435,913 people have had their first jab of the vaccine in Gwent and 413,718 have had their second.

Now 16 and 17 year-olds can book their vaccination, with initial appointments taking place on August 23, 24 and 25.

READ MORE:

Health minister Eluned Morgan said: “Our vaccination programme is world-leading, but we know that there are still some people who have yet to take up the offer of a vaccine.

“We are particularly keen to ensure that young people, including those over 16s who are now eligible for the vaccine, take up the offer so that they are at lower risk of the effects of coronavirus now that they are able to socialise more.

“The vaccine is our best possible protection against coronavirus.”

To book your vaccine, call 0300 303 1373.