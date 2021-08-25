A GWENT bowls club has raised almost £1,000 for a children’s charity.
Blaina Bowls Club raised £900 for The Little Princess Trust after adopting it as their charity for the year – following a personal decision by one of the members to help the charity back in 2019.
Club member Carl Jones began to grow his hair in 2019 with the aim of cutting it for The Little Princess Trust to help provide real hair wigs for children suffering from cancer.
When the club were able to meet up again earlier this year following the lockdown restrictions being eased, many of the other club members were surprised to see the length of his hair.
The club’s ladies decided to adopt the charity as their nominated charity and in July the club held their first Saturday night social evening where members were made aware of the cause and of Mr Jones’ aims.
Club members raised £300 that night from donations and the proceeds of the raffle. Almost £100 more was raised the following day.
On August 11 there was a coffee morning held by the club – on the day that Mr Jones had his hair cut. A local hairdresser called Gemma attended the club so members present could witness the cut.
Margaret Taylor-Smith of Blaina Bowls Club said: “The coffee morning proved to be a huge success and along with donations that day, a fantastic £900 has been raised.”
