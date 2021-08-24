A DOG was the victim of a suspected hit and run incident in Penally on the night of Wednesday, August 18, with his owner distraught since the event took place.
Benjamin James was on a usual late night walk with his dog Bruno, and as he usually does, let Bruno off his lead.
At almost 11pm, Bruno was only out of Benjamin's sight for a matter of minutes, and when Benjamin caught up to his furry friend, he was hobbling along and clearly in much pain.
Benjamin said: "I picked him up and carried him home in the rain and that's when I saw him holding his leg up and his paw was just swinging and dangling and I could see a big hole in his leg."
Benjamin took Bruno home but was not able to get an emergency vet for the four-year-old dog.
He has since been overwhelmed at people's kindness and generosity, saying "I won't ever forget what people have done to help my little man Bruno."
