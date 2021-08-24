THE official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released and it teases the multiverse and return of fan-favourite villain Doctor Octopus.
British actor Tom Holland returns to his role as the web-slinger from the first two movies in the series.
At the end of the most recent film, 2019’s Far From Home, Spider-Man’s identity was revealed to the world and the new trailer deals with the fallout.
The newly unmasked Peter Parker accompanied by love interest MJ, played by Zendaya, struggles to adapt with the attention and he turns to Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, for help.
When his spell doesn’t go to plan it leads to multi-dimensional chaos.
“We tampered with the stability of space-time,” Doctor Strange tells Peter.
“The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.”
Alfred Molina returns as Doctor Octopus, a role he first played in 2004’s Spider-Man 2.
Fans can find him at the end of the trailer as he emerges from a collapsing bridge with his metallic limbs.
“Hello Peter,” he says. Also returning from previous Spider-Man films are Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe.
Watch the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer here
What just happened? Watch the official teaser trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/gitbLCniOd— Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 24, 2021
The trailer, officially released to theatre owners at the Cinema-Con event in Las Vegas, was leaked on social media on Sunday.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account nodded to the controversy when sharing the teaser.
It said: “Shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now.”
Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17.
