WITH the bank holiday approaching this weekend in England and Wales, many supermarkets will be working on reduced hours.
So that you don’t get caught out on your way to the store, we’ve listed all the open hours for your favourite supermarkets below. Store opening times vary from location to location, so it is recommended you double check your local store before heading out.
Aldi
Stores in England and Wales will be open until 10pm on Saturday, 4pm on Sunday and will close 8pm on Bank Holiday Monday. Scotland open hours remain unchanged.
The supermarket is also offering its click-and-collect service at more than 230 stores, meaning shoppers can access Aldi groceries online.
- Saturday, August 28: 8am to 10pm
- Sunday, August 29: 10am to 4pm
- Monday, August 30: 8am to 8pm
Aldi branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Monmouth Road
- Blackwood: Blackwood Gate Retail Park
- Caerphilly: Gallagher Retail Park
- Cwmbran: Woodside Road
- Ebbw Vale: The Walk
- Newport: Barrack Hill, Shaftsbury Street
- Newport: Spytty Road
- Pengam: New Road, Tir-y-Berth
- Risca: Interchange
Tesco
Tesco stores all vary depending on location, so they have advised you check ahead for your local Tesco open hours. You can find your shop and its hours here.
Tesco branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Frogmore Street (Metro)
- Abertillery: Castle Street
- Blackwood: Highfield Road (Express)
- Caerphilly: Brynhyfryd Road (Express)
- Caerphilly: Castleview (Express)
- Caerphilly: Parc Pontypandy, Crossways Retail Park
- Chepstow: Old Farm Shopping Centre (Express)
- Chepstow: Station Road
- Cwmbran: Ty Gwyn Road (Express)
- Ebbw Vale: North West Approach
- Newport: Caerleon Road (Express)
- Newport: Cambrian Road (Express)
- Newport: Chepstow Road (Esso Express)
- Newport: Clytha Park Road (Express)
- Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road (Extra)
- Newport: Malpas Road (Express)
- Newport: Spytty Road (Extra)
- Pontypool: Lower Bridge Street
- Risca: Pontymister Industrial Estate (Extra)
- Rogerstone: Cefn Road (Express)
- Ystrad Mynach: New Road
Asda
The majority of Asda stores will be open from 8am-8pm across the bank holiday weekend, however Asda have more than 600 stores in the UK, and they also encourage checking your local store to find their exact open hours.
Asda’s store locater tool can be found here.
Asda stores in Gwent:
- Blackwood: High Street
- Caerphilly: Pontygwindy Road
- Caldicot: Woodstock Way
- Cwmbran: Lleweyln
- Nantyglo: Lakeside Retail Park
- Newport: Lower Dock Street
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Syptty (Asda Living store)
- Newport: Pencarn Way, Newport
Morrisons
Morrisons will almost be open as normal across the bank holiday weekend. Friday and Saturday they will be open until 10pm, Sunday they will be open until 4pm and on Monday they will be open until 10pm or 7pm depending on location. You can find out your local supermarket hours here.
- Friday, August 27: 7am to 10pm
- Saturday, August 28: 7am to 10pm
- Sunday, August 29: 10am to 4pm
- Monday, August 30: 8am to 7pm or 10pm depending on location
Morrisons branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Park Road
- Bargoed: Bargoed Gateway
- Caerphilly: Castle Court
- Cwmbran: Grange Road
- Ebbw Vale: Beaufort Road
- Newport: Azelea Road, Rogerstone
- Newport: Orb Drive
Lidl
On Friday 27 Lidl’s open hours remain the same, however they change slightly over the weekend.
- Saturday, August 28: 7am to 11pm
- Sunday, August 29: 10am to 7pm
- Monday, August 30: 10am to 7pm
Some stores may close at 4pm on Sunday and Monday, so it is recommended you check your local store to make you sure you aren’t caught out. You can find this here.
Lidl branches in Gwent:
- Caerphilly: Beddau Way
- Chepstow: Bulwark Road
- Cwmbran: Woodside Road
- Hengoed: Pengam Road
- Monmouth: Redbrook Road
- Newport: Cardiff Road
- Newport: Usk Way
- Risca: Commercial Street
- Tredegar: Gelli Road
Sainsburys
Open hours do vary from shop to shop, so do check your store locater for more localised open times.
The majority of stores however will be open on Monday, August 30, between 8am and 8pm.
- Friday, August 27: 7am to 11pm
- Saturday, August 28: 7am to 10pm
- Sunday, August 29: 10am to 4pm
- Monday, August 30: 8am to 8pm
Check your local store open hours here.
Sainsbury's supermarkets in Gwent:
- Albany Street, Newport
- Newbridge Rd Industrial Estate, Blackwood
- Llewellyn Road, Cwmbran
Sainsbury's Local stores in Gwent:
- John Frost Square, Newport
- Mill Street, Caerleon
