WITH the bank holiday approaching this weekend in England and Wales, many supermarkets will be working on reduced hours.

So that you don’t get caught out on your way to the store, we’ve listed all the open hours for your favourite supermarkets below. Store opening times vary from location to location, so it is recommended you double check your local store before heading out.

Aldi

Stores in England and Wales will be open until 10pm on Saturday, 4pm on Sunday and will close 8pm on Bank Holiday Monday. Scotland open hours remain unchanged.

The supermarket is also offering its click-and-collect service at more than 230 stores, meaning shoppers can access Aldi groceries online.

Saturday, August 28: 8am to 10pm

Sunday, August 29: 10am to 4pm

Monday, August 30: 8am to 8pm

Aldi branches in Gwent:

Abergavenny: Monmouth Road

Blackwood: Blackwood Gate Retail Park

Caerphilly: Gallagher Retail Park

Cwmbran: Woodside Road

Ebbw Vale: The Walk

Newport: Barrack Hill, Shaftsbury Street

Newport: Spytty Road

Pengam: New Road, Tir-y-Berth

Risca: Interchange

Tesco

Tesco stores all vary depending on location, so they have advised you check ahead for your local Tesco open hours. You can find your shop and its hours here.

Tesco branches in Gwent:

Abergavenny: Frogmore Street (Metro)

Abertillery: Castle Street

Blackwood: Highfield Road (Express)

Caerphilly: Brynhyfryd Road (Express)

Caerphilly: Castleview (Express)

Caerphilly: Parc Pontypandy, Crossways Retail Park

Chepstow: Old Farm Shopping Centre (Express)

Chepstow: Station Road

Cwmbran: Ty Gwyn Road (Express)

Ebbw Vale: North West Approach

Newport: Caerleon Road (Express)

Newport: Cambrian Road (Express)

Newport: Chepstow Road (Esso Express)

Newport: Clytha Park Road (Express)

Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road (Extra)

Newport: Malpas Road (Express)

Newport: Spytty Road (Extra)

Pontypool: Lower Bridge Street

Risca: Pontymister Industrial Estate (Extra)

Rogerstone: Cefn Road (Express)

Ystrad Mynach: New Road

Asda

The majority of Asda stores will be open from 8am-8pm across the bank holiday weekend, however Asda have more than 600 stores in the UK, and they also encourage checking your local store to find their exact open hours.

Asda’s store locater tool can be found here.

Asda stores in Gwent:

Blackwood: High Street

Caerphilly: Pontygwindy Road

Caldicot: Woodstock Way

Cwmbran: Lleweyln

Nantyglo: Lakeside Retail Park

Newport: Lower Dock Street

Newport: Newport Retail Park, Syptty (Asda Living store)

Newport: Pencarn Way, Newport

Morrisons

Morrisons will almost be open as normal across the bank holiday weekend. Friday and Saturday they will be open until 10pm, Sunday they will be open until 4pm and on Monday they will be open until 10pm or 7pm depending on location. You can find out your local supermarket hours here.

Friday, August 27: 7am to 10pm

Saturday, August 28: 7am to 10pm

Sunday, August 29: 10am to 4pm

Monday, August 30: 8am to 7pm or 10pm depending on location

Morrisons branches in Gwent:

Abergavenny: Park Road

Bargoed: Bargoed Gateway

Caerphilly: Castle Court

Cwmbran: Grange Road

Ebbw Vale: Beaufort Road

Newport: Azelea Road, Rogerstone

Newport: Orb Drive

Lidl

On Friday 27 Lidl’s open hours remain the same, however they change slightly over the weekend.

Saturday, August 28: 7am to 11pm

Sunday, August 29: 10am to 7pm

Monday, August 30: 10am to 7pm

Some stores may close at 4pm on Sunday and Monday, so it is recommended you check your local store to make you sure you aren’t caught out. You can find this here.

Lidl branches in Gwent:

Caerphilly: Beddau Way

Chepstow: Bulwark Road

Cwmbran: Woodside Road

Hengoed: Pengam Road

Monmouth: Redbrook Road

Newport: Cardiff Road

Newport: Usk Way

Risca: Commercial Street

Tredegar: Gelli Road

Sainsburys

Open hours do vary from shop to shop, so do check your store locater for more localised open times.

The majority of stores however will be open on Monday, August 30, between 8am and 8pm.

Friday, August 27: 7am to 11pm

Saturday, August 28: 7am to 10pm

Sunday, August 29: 10am to 4pm

Monday, August 30: 8am to 8pm

Check your local store open hours here.

Sainsbury's supermarkets in Gwent:

Albany Street, Newport

Newbridge Rd Industrial Estate, Blackwood

Llewellyn Road, Cwmbran

Sainsbury's Local stores in Gwent: