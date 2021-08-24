A FORMER Royal Navy sailor has been jailed for leaving a guest with a fractured skull after attacking him with a golf club.

Stephen Peplar, 59, was “very drunk and very angry” when he assaulted Sharmeran Hussin with the iron at his Blackwood home.

Eugene Egan, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the victim needed surgery following the brutal attack last summer.

He said: “This has had a massive impact on the victim’s life.

“The complainant has a visible large scar to his head.

“He has suffered sleepless nights and it has caused a loss of confidence generally.”

Peplar, of Albany Road, Blackwood, was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent by a jury after a trial.

The offence took place on June 8, 2020.

The defendant had five previous convictions for assault occasioning actual bodily harm but the last of these took place 30 years ago.

James Evans, representing Peplar, said his client’s actions were “out of character”.

His barrister told the court the incident had taken place in an “emotionally charged” situation.

Mr Evans added: “It was a hot-blooded reaction.”

Peplar, he said, had served in the Royal Navy and left as an able seaman after serving for nine years.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told the defendant: “You were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“The victim was a visitor to your home when he was struck with blows to the head with a golf club.

“The police officers who arrived at the scene describe you as being very drunk and very angry.

“You have yet to come to terms with the seriousness of your actions.

“These were serious injuries.

“You have unaddressed issues with the overconsumption of alcohol.”

Peplar was jailed for five years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison.