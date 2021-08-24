FORMER Newport County AFC midfielder Josh Sheehan has missed out on the Wales squad for their September internationals despite a superb start to his Bolton Wanderers career.
The 26-year-old won a pair of caps last season after his exploits pulling the strings for the Exiles, making his international debut against the USA and featuring against Mexico.
Sheehan moved to the Trotters this summer and has made an immediate impression after stepping up to League One.
He curled home a beautiful free-kick against Swindon on debut, then scored the winning penalty in a cup shootout versus Barnsley, struck again versus Wimbledon then whipped in a corner for Saturday's winner against Oxford.
💬 𝗘𝘃𝗮𝘁𝘁: [On @JoshSheehan_] "He's a super talented player and we think really highly of him. We knew he would come in and make an impact. He's a very good player, and we still think there’s improvement to come from him."#BWFC 🐘🏰 pic.twitter.com/IxZ6qfXfns— Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) August 23, 2021
Sheehan missed the cut for the Euros and his early form for Bolton hasn’t earned a recall for the friendly against Finland and World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.
St Pauli defender James Lawrence returns to the Wales squad after missing Euro 2020 through injury.
QPR midfielder George Thomas and Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson are also added.
But Swansea pair Connor Roberts, who is currently recovering from a groin injury sustained against Denmark in June, and Ben Cabango miss out, the latter having had Covid-19.
Wales: Wayne Hennessey, Daniel Ward, Adam Davies, Chris Gunter, Ben Davies, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams, Tom Lockyer, James Lawrence, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Jonny Williams, Harry Wilson, David Brooks, Joe Morrell, Matthew Smith, Dylan Levitt, George Thomas, Rubin Colwill, Brennan Johnson, Gareth Bale, Daniel James, Kieffer Moore, Tyler Roberts.
