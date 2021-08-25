VISITORS to the Tintern Old Station could find alcohol on the menu if Monmouthshire council gives plans the green light.
A licensing application has been lodged with the county council to sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises at the old station in Tintern.
The visitor attraction has a tearoom and a couple of carriages as well as a green area where people can explore and walk about.
The licensing application says: “The tearoom and shop within the carriages will both sell alcohol as gifts to visitors.
“Alcohol would also be sold for consumption within the cafe area and picnic seating area.
“Alcohol may also be consumed within the carriages if there is a wedding or event.”
Currently the normal opening times for Tintern Old Station are 10am to 5pm, however this could be extended until 11pm during weddings or events.
For this reason, the licence application asks for alcohol sales between 10am and 11pm every day of the week.
The site is owned and managed by Monmouthshire County Council countryside section and was opened as a countryside visitor centre in 1975.
The tearoom is open between April and October.
Currently the tearoom offers traditional afternoon tea, cakes and other refreshments.
A decision on whether it will be allowed to sell alcohol will be made by the county council in the coming months.
