THERE have been 232 new cases of Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region – but no new deaths.
Newport again recorded the highest number of new cases in the health board, with 72, Caerphilly recorded 65, Torfaen had 49, Monmouthshire 27 and Blaenau Gwent 19 – the second lowest number of cases of the local authorities.
Across Wales, 1,393 positive cases were identified in the latest figures from Public Health Wales. These cases come from 10,347 new tests carried out.
Wales recorded no new deaths, leaving the total according to Public Health Wales at 5,658 – with 977 of these in the ABUHB region.
Here are the new cases of Covid-19 by local authority with the number of tests carried out in brackets:
Swansea: 156 (721 tests)
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 139 (653 tests)
Cardiff: 131 (808 tests)
Flintshire: 85 (340 tests)
Newport: 72 (383 tests)
Wrexham: 68 (336 tests)
Caerphilly: 65 (335 tests)
Denbighshire: 64 (260 tests)
Carmarthenshire: 62 (331 tests)
Gwynedd: 61 (288 tests)
Neath Port Talbot: 57 (276 tests)
Conwy: 54 (255 tests)
Torfaen: 49 (210 tests)
Powys: 47 (237 tests)
Vale of Glamorgan: 39 (309 tests)
Anglesey: 35 (145 tests)
Pembrokeshire: 34 (188 tests)
Monmouthshire: 27 (178 tests)
Bridgend: 23 (235 tests)
Ceredigion: 23 (131 tests)
Blaenau Gwent: 19 (96 tests)
Merthyr Tydfil: 12 (87 tests)
