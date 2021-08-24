A UNITED States Navy aircraft flew in to Cardiff Airport on the weekend, a spokeswoman for the South Wales airport has confirmed.

On Sunday evening, a number of flight radar tracking websites reported that the US Navy Lockheed C-130 Hercules came in to land at Cardiff, at the conclusion of a long journey.

Hours earlier, it had taken off from Joint Base Andrews – a United States military facility in Maryland.

From here, it flew to the Canadian Forces Base at Goose Bay for refuelling, before continuing over the Atlantic.

USAF 1597 having a stay cation it sunny wales . pic.twitter.com/RPRDMp82Of — Rob Weaver (@welsh1lad) August 22, 2021

With two runways in close proximity in South Wales, there was some confusion when the aircraft dropped below a certain altitude as to where the aircraft landed.

But early this week, Cardiff Airport has confirmed that it did in fact touch down at their airport at around 6pm on Sunday, August 22.

The spokeswoman revealed that it came to Wales as part of what has been described as a “routine training flight”.

Some social media users were able to take some pictures near the airfield, showing the four engine turboprop plane parked up on the ground.

It is believed that the aircraft spent some time in Wales, remaining in place, before taking off on Tuesday morning (August 24).

Flight Radar shows it departed shortly after 9am this morning, flying south from Cardiff.

As of midday, it was seen near to the western coast of Italy, at an altitude of 25,000 feet.

At this time, it is not known where it is heading.

The Argus has contacted the US Navy for comment, and is awaiting a response.

A multipurpose style of aircraft, it can be used for cargo, troop transport, reconnaissance and mid-air refuelling among other uses.

Previously, South Wales has had a significant amount of history when it comes to aviation – particularly when it comes to the military, with the Military of Defence site at St Athan previously known as RAF St Athan.

However, in April 2019, the airfield part of the site was transferred from military to civilian control.

Despite this, the MOD retains a presence here, with a barracks located near to the airfield.