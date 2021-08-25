AN ASTRONAUT has been spotted in a Blaenavon High Street shop window..

Tin Shed Theatre Co. and Cadw are gearing up for the arrival of a new arts piece - 'Rocket Launch Blaenavon'. This is an outdoor arts production which will see 'Infinity Space Wales' take over the grounds of Blaenavon's 18th century Ironworks.

Rocket Launch Blaenavon Phase 1 :

Landing a year later than planned due to the pandemic, the arts piece has been designed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Blaenavon’s industrial landscape becoming a UNESCO World Heritage Site (2000).

To prepare the town for the arrival of the space agency, a shop on Broad Street has been transformed into an accessible, immersive hub – designed to give Blaenavon residents a flavour of the sounds, sights, and textures of the upcoming production.

“The Space” will open its doors to members of the public ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend on Friday, August 27, and will continue to welcome visitors every Thursday to Monday, until September 25.

Tickets for Rocket Launch Blaenavon will be available via Cadw’s website from early September, with more information and updates coming soon from Infinity Space Wales and Tin Shed’s digital channels.

Blaenavon residents have this to say about the astronaut:

Claire Higgins said :"It's a very interesting production. The local childrens amateur Theatre group are involved as well plus the ironworks I believe."

Garry P Harper said it: "Sounds like an awesome project."

Bronwyn Parker said: "This looks brilliant."

Let us know what you think about this out of this world production in the comments.

