A MAN whose wife was killed in a road accident 12 years ago has demanded action on drivers speeding though his village.

Dave Richards, 73, is one of a number of people living in Twyncarn Road, Pontywaun, who have said they are becoming increasingly worried about the number of joyriders speeding through their road.

Residents have also said their road is used as a ‘rat run’ by car users.

Mr Richards' wife was killed in a road accident 12 years ago, and has since tried to set up a speed watch group in the area.

The 73-year-old has even taken matters into his own hands by making his own speed limit sign in an attempt to slow drivers down – because there are none along the 30mph road.

Concerned with the safety of his four-year-old granddaughter along the road, he described the speeding as an accident waiting to happen.

“Simple things like speeding can change your whole life,” he said.

On his campaign for road signs, he added: “One thing I’ve learnt is to not give up.”

Another resident of Twyncarn Road, Sue Bishop said: “The way people drive around here is bonkers.”

She added: “I just want the children and people who live here to be safe.”

When contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Caerphilly County Borough Council promised to conduct a speed survey in Twyncarn Road following the summer holidays.

A council spokesperson said: “Once the speed survey has been undertaken, we will be able to assess the results in accordance with the council’s Speed Management Strategy.

“It would also be appropriate for residents to contact the local police regarding the concern over both vehicle speed and underage bikers without helmets, as the police are responsible for the enforcement of all moving traffic offences.”

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, the council's cabinet member for infrastructure and property, said: “I’ve made contact with the Mr Richards and local councillor Julian Simmonds to discuss the issues raised about speeding in Pontywaun. I’m keen to have a further conversation with all parties.”