NEWPORT-BORN Hollywood star Michael Sheen is now Michael Shorn - after shaving off his facial hair just months after scooping Beard of the Year.
Actor Mr Sheen, 52, has been appearing on screens with an impressive bushy beard.
The look became a fan favourite while he filmed BBC drama Staged with friend David Tennant in lockdown.
But Mr Sheen has now surprised fans with his cleanly shaven face and said his facial hair is: “Gone but not forgotten.”
The dad-of-two - best known for his clean-shaven roles playing former prime minister Tony Blair, soccer boss Brian Clough and TV host David Frost - says he may now auction it off for charity.
It comes after he scooped the Beard of the Year gong from organisation Beard Liberation Front eight months ago.
He previously described his facial growth as a "pioneer" while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Mr Sheen said he shaved it off in stages so he did not “freak out” his baby daughter Lyra - who he shares with partner Anna Lundberg.
He said he will now "keep it all and perhaps use it to stuff something and then auction it."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.