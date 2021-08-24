A SOUTH Wales singer has teamed up with Jason Donovan to win almost £50,000 in a hit ITV game show.
Australian legend, and former Neighbours star, Mr Donovan has joined forces with Welsh singer-songwriter Christopher Haul for the second series ITV's Rolling in it.
Mr Donovan has had a career spanning decades and is back performing as Pharoah in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dream Coat at the London Palladium.
Presented by Stephen Mulhern, who spent some time in Newport recently filming In For a Penny, Rolling in it sees three contestants play alongside some of their favourite celebrities in a bid to win a whopping £45,000.
READ MORE:
- Work starts on new £105 million, 500 home development in Newport
- Two areas of Newport have Covid rates above 500, 25 across Gwent above 300
- New look Aldi set to reopen after £500 million investment
Mr Haul, from Bridgend, is a minor celebrity in his own right, having performed his music all over Europe and internationally.
The game show has already proven to be a hit with TV viewers attracting a peak of 4.2 million people during its first run. Since the show recording, Mr Haul and Mr Donovan have become good friends and follow each other on social media.
There are even talks of the Welsh singer performing as the support act for Mr Donovan on his upcoming Even More Good Reasons UK tour starting in October.
Other celebrities set to appear in series two of the show include Martin Kemp, Sarah Millican and Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse.
While Martine McCutcheon, Jason Manford and AJ Odudu also feature.
Mr Haul and Mr Donavan's episode of Rolling in it will air on ITV on Saturday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.