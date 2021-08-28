A NEWPORT property, within walking distance of the city centre, is set to go under the hammer for less than £50,000.

Auction House South Wales will be selling the property, on Cardiff Road, next month.

The one bed, ground floor studio flat, is described as an "ideal residential investment".

Located directly opposite Royal Gwent Hospital, the home as good links to the city centre and is within walking distance of Belle Vue Park.

It is set to be sold at auction with a guide price of £49,000.

The space is an open plan studio apartment with a kitchen area, living room and bedroom, and a separate shower room.

Auctioneers Auction House South Wales said: "Ideal residential investment for the buy to let landlord.

"This ground floor studio flat is well presented and currently let with an annual income of £4,740 pa. (£395 pcm).

"The property is located directly opposite The Royal Gwent Hospital and within walking distance of the Newport City Centre.

"There is a communal intercom entrance to the main hallway which then leads to the entrance on the ground floor.

"The property is to be sold with the tenant in situ."

READ MORE:

Bidding on the flat will begin at midday on September 6, and the auction will run until 12.32pm on September 8.

Guides are provided as an indication of each seller's minimum expectation.

They are not necessarily figures which a property will sell for and may change at any time prior to the auction.

Each property will be offered subject to a Reserve (a figure below which the Auctioneer cannot sell the property during the auction) which is expected to be set within the Guide Range or no more than 10 per cent above a single figure Guide.

For more information, contact Auction House South Wales on 01633 212555.