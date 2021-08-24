GREEN Man, Wales’ largest music, science and arts festival, came to a triumphant close last night with Fontaines D.C headlining the weekend's final set.

Now in its 19th year, Green Man, hosted in Crickhowell, is one of the only major UK festivals going ahead this year following the pandmeic, with Tirzah, Caribou, Mogwai and Fontaines D.C headlining each day.

With the Black Mountains of the festival looming over them, festival goers made their annual pilgrimage across the site to witness the annual burning of the handcrafted Green Man effigy under the full moon on Sunday night, celebrating the end of an emotional return to the hallowed festival grounds.

Fifteen year old Jasmine Bovingdon Wood (aka Minnie) sang Welsh lullaby Suo Gân at this year's Green Man burn, a tradition that sees festival goers write wishes or thoughts on the Green Man before it is burned at the end of the festival.

The rendition proved to be an emotional release after lockdown, with Minnie saying: "My mum and dad think it's amazing that I am singing at Green Man, they are very proud that I've had this opportunity.

"It was nerve racking but well worth it as it's a memory that will last forever.”

Attention now turns to Green Man 2022, with early bird tickets on sale from Tuesday, September 28.

Fiona Stewart, owner and managing director of Green Man, said: "Green Man ‘21 was a joyous fest of incredibly relaxed, happy people delighted to be together after such a long time apart.

"We really are better together and experiencing that at Green Man was magical.

"We are really excited about Green Man's 20th anniversary which will take place from August 18 to 21, 2022.

"Plans are well on their way and we can't wait to tell you all about it in the coming months."

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, September 28 on the Green Man website.