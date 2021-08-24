BARRY Island on Monday hosted an amazing sandcastle building competition where three teams where crowned king and queens of sandcastle building.
Beach Academy Wales, who connect young people to the Welsh coast through coastal school training, clubs, educational beach visit and family events organised today’s Big Beach Build.
Beach Academy Wales staff, Nia Hollins tourism and events from vale council and Barry District News reporter Rachel Nurse judged the competition.
First place went to team Sand Masters who won The Golden Bucket Award and a family set of bodyboards (worth £300).
Second place went to team Mystery Gang who won family surf lesson for six with Coney Surf (worth £180).
Third place went to team Betty's Brilliant Builders who won a trug of beach bats, balls, and buckets (worth £100).
Beach Academy Wales told the Argus:"78 families hit the beach today at whitmore bay Barry island to fill the sands with sandcastles.
"The free family event, hosted by beach academy and supported by the vale was a huge hit to castle builders and watchers alike. Congratulations to all who took part and a special 'you're awesome' to our prize winning teams. See you next year."
The event encouraged team work, family fun and for beach goers to make sure they leave the beach plastic and rubbish free.
Teams showcased their sandcastle-building skills as part of the 'leave no trace' event, focused on enjoying the natural environment without damaging it.
The Big Beach Build competition was hosted on Whitmore Bay on Monday, August 23, with building from 11am to 3pm.
Congratulations to all the teams involved.
