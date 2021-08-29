THIS week we asked the members of our We Grew Up in Newport Facebook group to pick their favourite buildings in Newport.

Here's what they said about the buildings they like in the city:

Marc Andrew Davies: I’d say the building opposite the cenotaph with it’s great architecture.

Carol Fitzmaurice: The old Art College and Dome. And The Westgate is also a beautiful building inside.

Marion Mahoney: If you ignore the shops in town and look above at the architecture most buildings are stunning, I look up more than down when in town.

Lesley McAteer Grant: Tredegar House. I was very fortunate to go to school there and while I did think it was nice didn't really realise just how beautiful it is. Happy memories of gazing out of our first floor window overlooking the lawn to the lake daydreaming through maths! Still love going round the grounds.

Jo Devereux: I'm born and raised in Newport but not lived here for about 20 years now but I do have family and friends still there the places that always reminds me of home are the Transporter Bridge and Tredegar House. When I'm back home I always try to have a visit to these.

Moyra Kathryn Kearney: Tredegar House, Malpas Court, the Westgate building, St Woolos Cathedral.

Mandy Walters: I think the old market building is beautiful, particularly now after being spruced up.

Brenda Robinson: You only have to walk Commercial Road and Commercial Street, High Street and Lower and Upper Dock Street and look up! The upper facades are beautiful we’ve ruined the lower facades of many of these buildings.

