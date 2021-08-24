FISHERMEN in Newport are being urged to take care, after an incident left a cygnet in need of rescue.

Earlier this week (Sunday, August 22), a baby swan was in need of assistance at Lliswerry Pond, after swallowing a three foot long hook.

According to pond bailiffs, the cygnet was left with a float hanging from its mouth.

Thankfully, staff at the fishing pond were able to free the stricken bird “swiftly and calmly”.

However, all users of the pond are being warned of the dangers, in a bid to prevent it happening again.

Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.

Taking to social media, managers at the pond have asked that if any fisherman gets caught up in a snag – they should tell a bailiff, who will try and retrieve the line.

It is believed that the cygnet swallowed a snagged line which had simply been cut or snapped, rather than retrieved in an appropriate manner.

In a post on the Lliswerry Pond – Angling Watch UK page, the page admins, who are also responsible for running the pond, said: “If you get caught up in a snag anywhere on the pond (ie snags lilies trees anything to snap you up) please don’t cut line or pull for a snap tell a bailiff on the pond and we will sort it for you.

“If you snap up tell us so we can try retrieving the line and leader. We have had to have swan rescue on the pond today because a signet had swallowed a three foot hook length and was left with a float hanging from its mouth.

“Luckily all was sorted swiftly and calmly, but this is the result of lines snapped being left in the water. Please guys once again just tell us don’t ignore potential danger.”

Read more local news here

Earlier this summer, the pond made headlines when it was revealed that a potentially deadly algae was found to be present.

Visitors to the pond were urged to avoid contact with the water while management worked to return the water to a safe condition – working hard to pump oxygen into the water.