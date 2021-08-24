THE Dragons have signed scrum-half Lewis Jones from Cardiff on a season-long loan to cover for the loss of Argentina international Gonzalo Bertranou.

The 28-year-old heads to Rodney Parade from the capital to effectively replace Luke Baldwin, who spent the last two campaigns on loan from Worcester.

Jones will battle with captain Rhodri Williams and Dan Babos for the 9 jersey while Bertranou is on Pumas duty and Tavis Knoyle is on the comeback trail from ruptured knee ligaments suffered at the start of the year.

Bertranou signed last season on a short-term deal that was swiftly extended for the current campaign but he will spend much of the first half of it playing Test rugby.

PUMA: Gonzalo Bertranou

The livewire 27-year-old has already faced South Africa twice in the Rugby Championship and when that tournament finishes in October will briefly return to the Dragons before the autumn internationals, with the Pumas facing France, Italy and Ireland.

That has led to Jones swapping Cardiff for the Dragons and he has linked up with his new teammates for pre-season training ahead of the United Rugby Championship kick-off on September 24.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan said: “We are pleased that Lewis has joined us, he brings a wealth of experience to the group and we look forward to working with him.

“It’s a great opportunity for Lewis, we would like to thank Cardiff for their support and we all look forward to seeing him in a Dragons shirt this season.”

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young, said: “We feel that this is a great opportunity for Lewis to get game-time and it’s a move that makes sense for all parties.

“We’re blessed with a highly competitive scrum half unit here in Cardiff with two internationals in Tomos and Lloyd Williams alongside promising youngsters such as Jamie Hill, Ellis Bevan and Ethan Lloyd, who are all performing well in training.

“With Gonzalo Bertranou currently away on international duty, Lewis has the opportunity to go to Newport for a few months and look to make his mark while maintaining match sharpness.

“We wish him the very best and hopefully it’s a move that will be very beneficial for him in both the short and long term.”

The Dragons have signed Wales lock Will Rowlands and props Mesake Doge and Aki Seiuli for the coming campaign.

They have also turned full-back Ioan Davies' loan from Cardiff into a permanent move and secured the return of hooker Taylor Davies from the Scarlets for the season.

Wales centre Cory Allen, who was released by the Ospreys, has been training with the Dragons while on the comeback trail from a serious knee injury and is set to sign.