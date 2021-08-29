A FORMER Baptist Church is set to be auctioned of for £30,000.

The Former Abertillery Baptist Church, on King Street, will be open to bid on next month.

It is described as an "ideal commercial investment" with close links to the town centre.

While there is also scope for residential development according to the auctioneers.

The property features an old school hall, toilet, kitchenette and church hall on the ground floor.

On the upper levels there are two work rooms and two storage rooms.

While the property also comes with its own garden.

Paul Fosh Auctions, who are selling the property, said: "This Former Baptist Church is located on King Street, Abertillery.

"Located within close proximity to the town centre and Tesco Superstore, this property would make an ideal commercial investment.

"Additionally there may be potential for residential development (subject to the relevant consents).

"The ground floor of the property is comprised of a old school house, wc, kitchenette and church hall.

"There is a mezzanine level within the church hall which may provide scope for development. The attic space is boarded.

"Located on the lower ground floor are two workrooms and two storage rooms.

"There is gas, water and electric on site.

"To the rear of the property is a garden which has views overlooking Arail Mountain."

Bidding will begin on the former church at midday on September 7, and the auction will run until 6.02pm on September 9.

The property has been listed with a guide price of £30,000.

Guides are provided as an indication of each seller's minimum expectation.

They are not necessarily figures which a property will sell for and may change at any time prior to the auction.

Each property will be offered subject to a Reserve (a figure below which the Auctioneer cannot sell the property during the auction) which is expected to be set within the Guide Range or no more than 10 per cent above a single figure Guide.

For more information contact Paul Fosh Auctions on 01633 254044.