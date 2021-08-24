A SOUTH Wales primary school has been handed a cash boost to help replace important learning resources including books and pens.

Gladstone Primary School in Barry has bagged a £1,000 grant from housebuilder Persimmon Homes, which will be spent on learning materials for the new school year.

The funding comes as part of Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative, which sees 64 good causes across Great Britain awarded up to £1,000 every month.

Deputy head teacher Helen Reilly said: "It's fantastic to receive this generous funding from Persimmon Homes.

"When schools reopened after lockdown we had to declutter so that it was easier to clean, so a lot of our older resources were thrown out.

"We now desperately need to replace those resources and money within the school budget is very limited.

"All of our classes would benefit from various items, including learning resources, jigsaws, books, toys, stationery and sports equipment.

"Our Enterprise and Fundraising Council recently raised money by selling ice creams during a 'Fun Day' at school. They will be over the moon to hear about this donation. "

Victoria Williams, sales director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, said: “We are delighted to be able to help Gladstone Primary School and its pupils by helping to buy some much-needed learning materials.

"Persimmon has been building stunning new homes at Barry Waterfront for the last seven years. Supporting communities in the areas in which we are active has always been at the heart of our ethos – and this is another example of that."

