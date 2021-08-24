THE NEWPORT-BORN frontman of British rock band Idles will cycle from London to Bristol to help support young people battling against poverty.

Joe Talbot, along with fellow musician Willie J Healey, will cycle around 128 miles from Banquet Records in London to Friendly Records in Bristol.

The pair will set off on Friday, August 27 - the day after an Idles gig in London - and aim to finish their challenge the following evening.

The musicians will be taking on the challenge to raise money for Empire Fighting Chance, a youth mental health charity which combines non-contact boxing with personal development, therapy and careers support.

Many of the young people the charity works with live in poverty and face challenges such as difficulty in or exclusion from school, involvement in gangs and crime, addiction, and chaotic home lives.

Mr Talbot, who trains at the Empire Fighting Chance gym in Easton, said: “It is with huge excitement and honour that Willie and I can start to give back to Empire Fighting Chance and support the work they do.

“I’ve trained in the Empire Fighting Chance gym for a long time and it has been amazing to see how many young people they have helped and supported through boxing - you can really see the impact their work has, giving people a new focus and honestly changing lives.

“I’m sure this won’t be the last challenge we take on for Empire, but as first tries go it’s definitely ambitious.

“We just hope that we can raise as much money as possible and that taking on this cycle helps continue to change young lives.”

Martin Bisp, chief executive and co-founder of Empire Fighting Chance, said: “Cycling from London to Bristol is no mean feat and we’re over the moon that Joe and Willie are taking on such a momentous challenge in aid of our charity.

“We wish them all the best in their journey, and we’ll be supporting them all the way.”

Bristol-based bike manufacturer Temple Cycles have donated bikes to the pair for the challenge.

Idles released their third album, Ultra Mono, in September 2020, and Mr Talbot and the band will be heading off on a US tour later this year.

To donate to the challenge or to find out more, visit: empirefightingchance.enthuse.com/pf/joetalbot.