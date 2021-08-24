SOUTH Wales Police have confirmed that a missing Barry girl has been found.
They said: "Good news. Pleased to update that Holly Rees, who was reported missing from Barry, has been located safe and well.
"Thank you for your support."
She was declared missing on September 18 and was believed to be in the Gwent area.
A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "We have reason to believe she left her address on Friday (August 13) and is in the Gwent area."
The Gwent area refers to Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly.
Police released a new picture of a missing Barry teenager on September 19, who is thought to be in the Gwent area after she was sighted in Newport. She was sighted in a supermarket in the Newport area.
