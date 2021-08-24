SAME-SEX couples in Wales could be allowed to have their partnerships or marriages blessed in Welsh churches – if a new bill is passed next month.

But, even if the legislation is passed on Monday, September 6, it will allow same-sex couples to have a service for a blessing only – with couples still unable to marry in church.

It does represent a big shift in attitude from the church, as it will be the very first time that such civil partnerships or marriages will be able to receive a blessing in Welsh churches.

However, it relies on the bill being approved by members of the Church in Wales's governing body.

If it does receive the green light, it will be used on a trial basis for five years.

What’s more, it will be up to individual clergy to decide whether or not they wish to lead it.

The Bill is being introduced by the bishops, following an indication from Governing Body members that it was now “pastorally unsustainable” for the Church to make no formal provision for those in committed same-sex relationships.

Ahead of the meeting of the governing body, the bishops have described the bill as a “step on the way towards repentance of a history in the Church which has demonised and persecuted gay and lesbian people, forcing them into fear, dishonesty and sometimes even hypocrisy, and which has precluded them from living publicly and honestly lives of committed partnership.”

Continuing, they said: “Approval of this rite would be stating that the Church in Wales accepts that the loving and faithful commitment of two persons of the same sex, aspiring to life-long fidelity and mutual comfort, and who have made a commitment in civil partnership or marriage, is worthy of acceptance by the Church by asking God’s blessing upon their commitment.”

Leading figures involved in the conversation are urging all taking part to debate the bill in a respectful and dignified way, though it has been acknowledged that it will raise “difficult issues of faith and belief.”

The bill will be discussed on the first day of the governing body meeting which takes place on September 6 at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport.

It will be live-streamed via a link on the Church in Wales website and Youtube channel.

The second day of the meeting will take place online only, via Zoom, on Wednesday, September 8 and will also be live-streamed.

