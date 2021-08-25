LANDLORDS and property owners in Monmouthshire have been asked by the council if they may be able to offer a home to families evacuated from Afghanistan.

The council has confirmed it will offer accommodation to the families of Afghan nationals who have worked for the British armed forces as part of the UK Government’s Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy.

Monmouthshire County council leader, Cllr Richard John, said: "These people have put themselves in danger to do vital work for our armed forces.

"We have previously stated our commitment to become a county of sanctuary for those fleeing persecution and now have the opportunity to offer these families a fresh start here in Monmouthshire. As well as finding homes, we will be providing them with the support they need as they arrive in the UK, helping them find jobs and settle into our community."

Talking about the positive response from communities, cabinet member for social justice, Cllr Lisa Dymock added: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the offers of support from local people, ranging from transport and befriending, to the offer of spare rooms. Working with local housing associations we’ve identified three suitable properties and are talking to the Home Office and Welsh Strategic Migration Partnership to match these with families in need.

"If we can identify suitable houses, we would ideally like to offer support to a few more families. What is really needed is four, five or six bedroom properties which could be rented long-term for larger families, ideally in Abergavenny, Caldicot, Magor or Chepstow so they can access local services and support. If you’re a landlord or letting agent who may be able to help we’re really keen to talk to you.”

Anyone able to offer a property is asked to contact Lindsay Stewart on 01291 635713 or email lindsaystewart@monmouthshire.gov.uk