A MASKED raider who burgled a pub as its manager slept upstairs has been jailed.

Kyran Peplar was carrying a hammer when he broke into the Moggridge Arms on Blackwood’s High Street in the “dead of night”.

Rhodri Jones, prosecuting, said the pub was ransacked after the defendant smashed up a fruit machine.

He told Newport Crown Court: “The manager was asleep in bed at the time.

MORE NEWS

“There was ransacking of the fruit machine.

“The premises were deliberately targeted and there was a significant degree of planning.

“He was carrying a hammer – he was equipped for burglary.”

Peplar, 30, of Borfa Place, Cefn Fforest, near Blackwood, pleaded guilty to burglary.

The offence was committed on July 29.

The defendant had 17 previous convictions for 36 offences and was jailed for 54 months for an armed robbery in 2012.

Mr Jones added how Peplar was locked up last year for burglary with intent.

Tom Roberts, mitigating, said: “He was unaware anyone was at the premises.

“The defendant has a long-standing addiction to drugs.

“He can’t really assist with why he did what he did and he has said he is fed up of being in prison and wants to change his life.”

Judge Daniel Williams told Peplar: “You were wearing a hat and a mask and you had a hammer.

“The manager of the pub lived there alone.

“You caused extensive damage to a gaming machine and this offence was committed in the dead of night.”

The defendant was jailed for two years and four months and told he will serve half that sentence before he will be released from prison.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge following his release from custody.