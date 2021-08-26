A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

PAUL LYONS, 48, of Alder Grove, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 103 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Pillmawr Circle on July 29.

He was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

DECLAN LEWIS NISBECK-JEFFERIES, 22, of Springfield Road, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for 42 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance on the A472 in Tredomen, Ystrad Mynach, on February 6.

He was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOAN PARFITT, 57, of Aneurin Avenue, Pengam, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for two years after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 97 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Pengam Road, Ystrad Mynach, on July 30.

She must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £260 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALLEN BOWDEN, 47, of no fixed abode, was jailed for three weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing a leg of lamb from Farmfoods in Blackwood on August 14.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following his release from prison.

SEAN HILL, 34, of Eureka Place, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £896 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assaulting a police officer in Aberbeeg on August 2.

GRANT WATKINS, 45, of Penywerlod Road, Markham, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving with 85 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Jubilee Road, New Tredegar, on August 1.

He was ordered to pay £465 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SALLY ANN PROSSER, aged 35, of Greenfield Street, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for two years after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 210 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine in Phillipstown and public disorder in Merthyr Tydfil on February 7.

She must pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

CALLUM DANTON REES GAPPER, 23, of Commercial Street, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 42 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance in Draethen, Caerphilly, on August 1.

He was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID JOHN SMITHSON, 48, of Church Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Attlee Road, Blackwood, on July 25.