NEWPORT County AFC coach Wayne Hatswell is mulling over a return for club captain Matty Dolan for tomorrow's Carabao Cup clash with Premier League Southampton.

The skipper has been missing since suffering a calf injury in the League Two win at Oldham Athletic on opening day.

The midfielder-turned-defender was close to a return against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday and did a fitness session before the 1-0 win at Prenton Park.

"Matty could have played but it would have been a risk with Southampton on Wednesday and another away game at Salford on Wednesday," said Hatswell, who is holding the reins after manager Michael Flynn tested positive for coronavirus.

County opted not to gamble and were rewarded with a superb defensive display after switching to a flat four of centre-backs Priestley Farquharson and James Clarke with Cameron Norman and Ryan Haynes on the flanks.

Dolan, player of the season in 2020/21, is a vital figure for the Exiles with his composure on the ball and organisational skills.

He could return to face the Saints but his fellow defensive stalwart Mickey Demetriou remains sidelined along with summer signing Courney Baker-Richardson.

County have no fresh injury concerns and the squad returned negative results in coronavirus tests that are required for the Carabao Cup.

They could well tinker with the line-up that produced a textbook away performance against a Tranmere side likely to be in the promotion mix.

Flynn did that in round one when he changed all 11 starters in between fixtures at Oldham and Mansfield with the 'second string' stunning League One Ipswich on their own patch.

BOSS: Wayne Hatswell is considering making changes to the County team

"It's a trade-off, we've had a tough away game at Tranmere and have another tough away game coming up at Salford," admitted Hatwell.

"The team is not decided at the moment and we will leave that until late. It's about seeing who is in the best condition to cope with dealing with three games in seven days.

"But all the players that are here, as we saw at Ipswich, are trusted. They proved that night that they are more than capable, whoever plays will be trusted in what we do and will do it to the best of their ability.

"I have no issues with any changes that may happen or if we stick with a couple of older stalwarts.

"We knew what the schedule was so we have prepared as well as we can.

"Pre-season is always tough here so they are fit, it's about managing recovery time and we have prepared really well.

"Salford will be rubbing their hands that we've got a tough game against Southampton but we'll be ready."

County played with three at the back at Oldham, switched to four at Ipswich, returned to three at Mansfield then went with four at Tranmere.

They have the ability to change during games but there is one area where they definitely won't be matching the Saints like-for-like.

Hatswell said: "Ralph [Hasenhuttl, manager] was in a waistcoat on Sunday versus Manchester United so I might match him, although I'd have to dig quite deep in my wardrobe!

"It will be the tracksuit for me - I don't want to be the manager."

County were beaten on penalties by Premier League Newcastle in last season's tournament. The rules remain the same with a shootout taking place if scores are level after 90 minutes.