THE neighbourhoods of Newport worst affected by coronavirus since the start of the pandemic have been revealed.

MSOA (middle layer super output areas) data released by Public Health Wales shows which parts of the city have seen the biggest impact from the virus - both in terms of cases and case rates.

Nowhere in Newport has been more impacted by the virus than Ringland on a per person basis.

The ward has seen 582 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic, which equates to more 10.8 per cent of the population having had Covid at some point.

It is one of three areas of Newport where more than one in ten people have had the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The others are Pill & Docks (10.8 per cent) and Rogerstone (10.4 per cent).

The worst affected area across Gwent is Rhymney, Pontlottyn & Abertysswg, in Caerphilly, which has seen more than 1,000 Covid cases, impacting 11.5 per cent of the population.

At the other end of the scale, the area of Newport that has seen the fewest relative cases is Ridgeway & Glasllwch.

Its 487 cases gives it a Covid rate of 7,658.4 cases per 100,000 people over the course of the pandemic.

Shaftesbury & Crindai and Beechwood were the other areas of the city with the lowest rates.

This is how many coronavirus cases have been recorded in each Newport neighbourhood since the start of the pandemic: