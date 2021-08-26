A TEENAGER was caught with thousands of pounds worth of heroin and crack cocaine after detectives found out he was involved in a drugs line.

Jerome Winter was 19 when his Newport home was raided by police earlier this year, prosecutor Tom Roberts told the city’s crown court.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Officers found 33 wraps of heroin as well as more than £2,000 in bank notes

“The defendant claimed the cash was his sister’s birthday money,” Mr Roberts said.

MORE NEWS

He added: “Gwent Police became aware that a mobile telephone was being used in the supply of drugs in South Wales and in the area of Newport in particular.”

Winter, who is now aged 20, of East Dock Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

The offences took place on April 26.

The defendant had a previous conviction for possession of heroin with intent to supply.

Harry Baker, mitigating for Winter, said: “He is still a young man and I would ask the court to give him as much credit as it can for his guilty pleas.

“The defendant owed money and was coerced into dealing drugs.”

His barrister told how Winter had been training to be a mechanic before he broke his arm.

Mr Baker added the defendant suffered with ADHD and was “easily influenced by others”.

Judge Daniel Williams told Winter: “After a search warrant was executed, the police found a number of wraps of cocaine and four rocks of crack cocaine.

“They also found more than £2,000 in cash.

“Your offending his aggravated by your previous conviction.”

Winter was sent to a young offender institution for three years of which he must serve half behind bars.

He will have to pay a victim surcharge following his release from custody.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.