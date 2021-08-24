A NEWPORT man charged with assaulting an emergency worker has been found and arrested after allegedly breaching his bail conditions.
Curtis Carvalho, 23, of Caerau Road, pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting an emergency worker in Newport Magistrate's Court on August 13.
The alleged incident took place in the city on August 5.
Mr Carvalho was granted conditional bail, which included a curfew and restrictions on entering Newport except for court appearances.
- Have you recently lost a loved one? We want to help you celebrate their life by publishing an obituary in the paper and online. Click here to submit information and pictures.
Mr Carvalho was later subject to a police appeal after he allegedly breached the conditions of his bail.
He has since been found by the police and arrested on August 24.
Gwent Police have not said how or where they found Mr Carvalho, but a spokesman said: "We issued an appeal to locate Curtis Carvalho, 23, from Newport following a breach of his bail conditions after he was charged with assaulting an emergency worker.
"He has been located and arrested."
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.