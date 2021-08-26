TAKE a virtual tour of this stunning five-bed Gwent home, on the market for £1,500,000.
The stunning renovated farmhouse sits in more than 12 acres of land, with views over the rolling Monmouthshire countryside.
With five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms, the property is located in Penperlleni, near Goytre.
It has an attached one bedroomed annexe, and planning permission for a four bed bungalow on a parcel of its land, making it a fantastic development opportunity.
Listed by Archer & Co, the property has been on the market since last month, with an asking price of £1,500,000.
Describing the Longhouse Barn, the agents said: "Located in the beautiful Monmouthshire Countryside, Black Beech offers a renovated 16th Century farmhouse with adjoining barn conversion and one bedroomed self contained annexe attached.
"There are extensive, mature gardens and parcels of land measuring approximately 12.11 Acres in total.
"On a parcel opposite the home on the other side of the lane there is planning permission already granted for a four bedroomed bungalow.
"Various other outbuildings provide further planning potential including an existing barn/stables, carport/workshop and two bay stable block.
"We have been informed by the vendors that the planning permission has been applied for conversion of the carport/barn into four holiday lets.
"The accommodation provided at Black Beech comprises: - entrance hall, cloakroom, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, living room, master bedroom with en-suite, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
"The adjoining annexe comprises: - Open plan living room/kitchen, ground floor shower room and large loft bedroom.
"The name Penperlleni derives from two Welsh words Pen referring to the summit of top of a hill and perlleni which has been interpreted as meaning an area of round hills.
"The village, located on the Newport-Shrewsbury trunk road, has a number of amenities including a primary school, church, village hall and post office and the Goytre Arms public house."
For more information, contact Archer & Co on 01633 449884.
