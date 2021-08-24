NEWPORT County AFC hope to use the return of the Rodney Parade roar to claim another Premier league scalp against Southampton.

The Exiles host the Saints, who are fresh from a draw against Manchester United, in the second round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow evening (kick-off 7.45pm).

It is County's first home game of the season and a bumper crowd will head through the turnstiles, with tickets on sale until 5pm tomorrow.

Michael Flynn's side played all of their 2020/21 campaign behind closed doors until around 900 supporters were allowed in for the League Two play-off semi-final win against Forest Green Rovers.

Last season County were edged out on penalties by the Premier League pair of Newcastle and Brighton in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup respectively, but this time the Amber Army will provide them with some extra help.

"We've got to soak up that atmosphere and some of the players haven't even been to Rodney Parade before," said assistant coach Wayne Hatswell, who is in charge because Michael Flynn tested positive for coronavirus.

"We are going to enjoy it and when we go over for the clap after the warm-up, a sprint in front of the terrace, that always makes the hairs on your neck stand up.

"The players will use that energy that will be created and we will hopefully give them a game."

County have spent August on the road because of summer work on the Parade pitch, travelling to Oldham, Ipswich, Mansfield and Tranmere.

"With it being the first game back, it's one that we are looking forward to. I am really excited to hear that noise behind us again, we've not heard that for a while," said Hatswell.

"We've had some tough places to go to this season and they have had some big crowds, so it will be nice for them to be with us and making it difficult for the opposition.

"It will be good to have them back and hopefully we can put smiles on their faces."

County have hosted nine of this season's 20 Premier League sides during the Flynn era and midfielder Robbie Willmott has played in every fixture.

"It's a special place to play in games like these," said the stalwart. "The noise is deafening at times and the crowd make it a fortress for us.

"In recent history teams have turned up and didn't really fancy it. I've told the new boys that they are in for a special occasion.

"When people see they've got Newport away they know they're in for a tough night, especially the big sides.

"I'm not sure what it is, but we seem to just turn it on against the Premier League sides. You've got to buy into what the club is and the boys have done it."