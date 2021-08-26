AVERAGE speed cameras on the M4 around Newport have yet to be switched on – five months after they were installed.

Average speed cameras and a permanent 50mph limit were brought in on the motorway between junction 24 for Coldra and junction 28 for Tredegar Park from March 15.

However, Gwent Police confirmed that - as of August 20 - no driver has been prosecuted with speeding in this zone.

In a Freedom of Information Act request, Gwent Police were asked how many drivers have been detected exceeding the speed limit in this zone, and how many drivers have been issued fixed penalty notices for exceeding the average speed check limit.

In response, Gwent Police spokesperson said: “To date notices of intended prosecution documents have not been issued as a result of alleged offences at this site, therefore information is not held.”

GoSafe is responsible for speeding enforcement in Wales. A GoSafe spokesman said that they will give drivers a notice period before the cameras go live – but could not give any further details of when this would be.

Once the speed cameras go live, drivers caught speeding will be issued with a notice of intended prosecution within 14 days.

This means that almost half a year after the cameras were installed and the speed limit was lowered, none of the cameras are yet in operation.

At the time of the change in restrictions, the Welsh Government said that “notices of prosecution will then begin to be issued in the summer.”

A Welsh Government spokesman told the Argus: “The bedding in period for speed cameras in this area is still running, however police enforcement of the speed restrictions remains in place.”

The 50mph limit forms part of the Welsh Government’s approach to tackling congestion in the area as recommended by Lord Burns’ report published following the work carried out by the South East Wales Traffic Commission. The group was set up after the M4 relief road was scrapped in 2019.

The Welsh Government said at the time that the restrictions would also reduce toxic emission levels and provide better air quality, as well as reducing the risk of accidents and improving journey times during peak times.