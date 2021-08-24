A PENSIONER could be facing years behind bars for illegally owning three guns – two revolvers and a Luger pistol.

John Smiley, 74, of Riverside Terrace, Machen, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to the charges at Cardiff Crown Court on the day of his trial.

He admitted possessing a prohibited firearm by having a .22 calibre six shot Webley revolver, a .445 calibre six shot Smith and Wesson revolver and a 9mm calibre Luger self-loading pistol.

Smiley also pleaded guilty to possessing prohibited ammunition by having 34 9mm calibre hollow point rounds.

The four offences were committed on November 10, 2019.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins adjourned the case until September 24 so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

Smiley was granted bail.