A NEW Sri Lankan restaurant is coming to Bridge Street in Blackwood following the approval of an alcohol licence.
Chef Ceylon’s licence was approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Licensing and Gambling Sub-committee, allowing the restaurant to sell alcohol and provide late night refreshments.
Three residents objected to the application over concerns the restaurant could encourage anti-social behaviour in the area.
The applicant, Diane Kamburugamwe said: “We are taking all residents’ concerns into consideration. We want them to know we take this seriously.”
She added: “It’s not a place you come to for a drink – it’s where you come to eat.”
A CCTV system is being installed at the premises to combat anti-social behaviour.
Chef Ceylon is set to open to the public in September.
The restaurant is located at the site of the former Masons Arms pub and Sam’s Brasserie.
