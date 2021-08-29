IKEA have announced a design parnership with Dame Zandra Rhodes. The collection, entitled ‘KARISMATISK’ is named after the Swedish word for ‘charismatic’ and symbolic of Rhodes' colourful look.

The collection will be an ode to her personality, with a bold use of prints and colours. “There is no such thing as too much colour or pattern!” she says.

Launching in September this year, IKEA will be launching 26 products. These include the iconic IKEA FRAKTA bag.

In partnership with IKEA, they have decided to explore how Zandra’s vibrant style and bold patterns can be designed in a home context. The result is KARISMATISK, a collection of 26 unique and expressive pieces for those bravely mixing and matching colours and patterns and those still working up the courage to go full pattern.

Our KARISMATISK collection in collaboration with IKEA launches globally today and is due in stores across the world in early September. Check your local IKEA store for more information. Join us on IKEA’s Instagram Live at 2pm UK time today (3pm CET) to preview the full collection pic.twitter.com/GAHM3c7EkW — Dame Zandra Rhodes (@Zandra_Rhodes) August 24, 2021

Described as a “a true trailblazer and a one-of-a-kind fashion icon”, Rhodes has been a notable figurehead in UK fashion for years.

Clotilde Passalacqua, Interior Design Manager at IKEA UK and Ireland said: “From the bright blues, pinks and golds and big, bold prints that run throughout the range, there's no doubt these pieces will bring a smile to your face when you see them.”

The range is charismatic and bold, channelling confidence and champions the home as an expression of who IKEA’s customers are through colour and prints.

Rhodes said: “It's the sort of collection that people can just choose one piece to lighten up their lives or they can take several pieces. The IKEA team really get the Zandra Rhodes aesthetic, and because of this we have just bounced off one another. The design process has been organic and genuine, and this is seen throughout the whole collection. It's been a wonderful adventure. On a practical side, it's been very exciting trying to translate the "Zandra Rhodes: World of Colour" for the many.”

